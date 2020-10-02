Pigskin Preview 2020: Albert Lea Tigers

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota -- The Albert Lea Tigers are prepping to kick off their season against the Byron Bears in Olmsted County.

Paul Dunn takes over as the new head coach after more than 20 seasons at Springfield. Already he's had to face adversity, the team missed a week of practice due to Covid spikes at the school.

The Tigers will host Austin, Kasson-Mantorville, and Faribault at Jim Gustafson field. Springfield is the Tigers as well, and Dunn's culture hasn't changed with his new team.

"One of the things I've hung my hat on is Tiger pride, the idea of doing what's right because it's right," he said. "I'm an old-fashioned coach, you're going to see old-fashioned option football. Hopefully we can have some success."

With a new head coach and new outlook, Albert Lea is excited to get going and take on the new season.

"We've got a lot of younger kids out here now and the numbers went up it looks like more people want to play football," linebacker Griffin Studier said.

"We haven't played any sports for a while so I'm really excited to come play," guard/defensive lineman Sam Whitham said.

Tigers schedule:

10/7: at Byron

10/16: vs. Austin

10/23: at Winona

10/30: vs. Kasson-Mantorville

11/6: at. Mankato East

11/11: vs. Faribault