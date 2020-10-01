Pigskin Preview 2020: Triton Cobras

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - The Triton Cobras saw improvement in 2019 but are looking for an even better season on the gridiron in 2020.

The squad went 4-5 last year and head coach, Mike Ellingson, says they return a lot of veteran leadership this year.

The Cobras have a tough challenge right out of the gate, playing host to Cannon Falls. Ellingson says the quick start to the season makes it tough to prepare for such a high-caliber team but is confident his guys can handle it.

“Cannon Falls is prestigious right now. They’ve made it to state the last two out of three years,” he said. “Trying to get us ready for them is definitely a challenge playing somebody a little bit bigger but I know we have high expectations for us as well.”

The goal for the seniors this season is simple; win games.

“The goal for us is to have fun and a winning record would probably be one of our biggest goals,” Jaxon Sackett said.

The first step in that process is bringing the intensity against the Bombers.

“When you’re playing a confusing offense like Cannon Falls can be, you just want your kids playing fast and physical as possible to match the intensity,” Ellingson said.

Kickoff against Cannon Falls is at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Join KIMT News 3 at 10 throughout the season on Friday nights for Sports Overtime featuring highlights from all of the area's top games.