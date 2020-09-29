Pigskin Preview 2020: Stewartville Tigers

STEWARTVILLE, Minnesota -- The Stewartville Tigers are eager to prove that last season was no fluke. The Tigers rolled to an undefeated regular season in 2019, grabbing wins over Lourdes, Cannon Falls and St. Charles. They advanced to the section championship game, falling to Waseca.

Stewie loses their biggest offensive weapon in Josh Buri but return the six-foot-nine-inch Will Tschetter, who is entering his fourth year at quarterback.

They'll host arguably the biggest matchup of the season -- Caledonia comes to town week two. The Tigers are ready to get going and feed off last year's success.

"That's something we talk about in our program not only how you deal with adversity but how do you deal with success," Head Coach Garrett Mueller said. "How do we continue to find ways to improve and get better knowing that we maybe got a bigger target on our back this year."

"We have a lot of returning guys it kind of gives everyone a taste of what worked last year, what we need to kind of keep our heads in the right place," Tschetter said.

Tigers schedule:

10/9: at Zumbrota-Mazeppa

10/16: vs. Caledonia

10/23: vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville

10/30: vs. Lourdes

11/6: at Cannon Falls

11/12 at Red Wing