Pigskin Preview 2020: St. Charles Fighting Saints

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - The St. Charles Fighting Saints are hoping to build off last season’s success for an even bigger 2020 season, though the schedule might be shorter.

Derrick Thompson will assume the role of head coach during the 2020 season. He expects to see the intensity cranked up a notch this year.

“I think we’re going to see some intensity out of the Saints,” he said. “We’ve got some good leadership with the senior roles so I think that’s going to be strong with the Saints and we’re thirsty and hungry for football. I think it’s really going to get going really fast.”

While some area teams have seen a dip in participation numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson says he has a good-sized group including a hefty senior class.

“We’ve got 12 seniors on the squad, some returning from starting positions last year.”

“We’ve got a good group of guys,” senior David Hanson III said. “They’re fun to be around, pretty athletic, always giving their 100-percent with everything they do so hopefully you’ll see that out on the field.”

One week away from the season opener, Hanson is confident.

“Feeling pretty good. The team is looking alright, we’re looking confident in what we’re doing so just keep grinding,” he said.

St. Charles opens the 2020 season at Rochester Century against Lourdes on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.