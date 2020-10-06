Pigskin Preview 2020: Spring Grove Lions

SPRING GROVE, Minn. - Section 1, 9-man football is one of the most contested sections in the entire state. The Spring Grove Lions are ready to run the gauntlet, opening up against Houston and Grand Meadow.

Kody Moore replaces Zach Hauser as head coach after six years as the offensive coordinator. The Lions have had plenty of success over the past decade and Moore hopes to continue to build off the foundation Hauser set in place.

"We feel like what we've done the past six, seven years has brought success," Moore said. "We're hoping to continue with the foundation Zach laid and that's kind of our focus."

Lions schedule:

10/10: vs. Houston

10/16: at Grand Meadow

10/23: vs. Lanesboro

10/30: at Kingsland

11/7: at Lyle-Pacelli

11/12: Mabel-Canton

Be sure to catch the return of Sports Overtime Friday for highlights and scores from the area's top matchups.