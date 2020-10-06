Pigskin Preview 2020: Southland Rebels

ADAMS, Minn. - In 9-man football, the Southland Rebels are hungry for more success in 2020. The Rebels went 6-3 in 2019 and return a core group of veterans.

Roster numbers are up at Southland this season with a large group of freshmen bringing the total count to 34 players. Even with such depth this season, the Rebels know they won’t be able to breeze their way through the schedule in one of Minnesota’s toughest sections.

“These are some of the best teams in the state,” said senior wide receiver and linebacker, Nicholas Boe. “Most of the time, the state title has come out of here the last few years so it’s not going to be easy. It’ll be a tough season.”

That’s where head coach, Shawn Kennedy, is hopefully the team’s veteran experience will come into play.

“I think we have a veteran group of players, there’s no doubt about that,” Kennedy said. “They’re athletic. A lot of them have been playing on the varsity two to three, some four years now but I don’t know. We have a tough conference, too, so we hope that we can be competitive. That’s what we always shoot for.”

Southland opens the season at Mabel-Canton on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

