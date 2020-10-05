Pigskin Preview 2020: Rushford-Peterson Trojans

RUSHFORD, Minnesota -- The Rushford-Peterson Trojans have consistently been one of the stronger programs in Southeastern Minnesota.

It was a seven win season for the Trojans a year ago. RP will host Randolph, Fillmore Central and Hayfield this year. They'll open up the season on the road at last year's defending champs in Blooming Prairie -- who shut them out 46-0 in 2019.

Facing the Blossoms right off the bat, Head Coach Davin Thompson and his team are fired up to get going.

"Anytime you're in a sport, you want to compete and we've been banging our heads against each other for four weeks so I think we're hungry to see a different color," Thompson said.

"It's good to get a shot at the defending state champs," senior Kobe Lind said. "We're motivated to get them back this year."

Trojans Schedule:

10/9: at Blooming Prairie

10/16: vs. Randolph

10/24: vs. Fillmore Central

10/30: at Goodhue

11/5: at Winona Cotter

11/11: vs. Hayfield

Be sure to catch the return of Sports Overtime Oct. 9, bringing you the area's top games each week.