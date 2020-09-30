Pigskin Preview 2020: Pine Island Panthers

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - The Pine Island Panthers have a short amount of time to prep for the 2020 season as they will take part in the Week 0 matchups.

The Panthers compiled a 3-6 resume in 2019, a season that ended in the hands of Stewartville.

Pine Island is wasting no time getting the 2020 season going, traveling to Cannon Falls on Oct. 3 for a 1 p.m. season opener.

Head coach, John Stapleton, says after taking advantage of the fall training sessions before the season was reinstated, his team is prepared for the fast-approaching season.

“It (the first game) has really amped things up and made us move a little bit faster than we had originally intended, but I think we’re ready. We’ll see what will happen but I know our kids are excited about the opportunity,” Stapleton said.

Senior running back and linebacker, Mason Pike, agrees.

“I feel like we’re prepared. We’ve been working hard the past couple of weeks – starting to learn our offense slowly and surely.”

Pine Island’s first home game of the season will be on Oct. 10 against Red Wing.

