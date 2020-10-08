Pigskin Preview 2020: Mayo Spartans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Spartans are highly motivated after a 5-5 outing in 2019.

Their first test of the season is at Owatonna on Oct. 10, a victory that slipped out of their hands last year. Mayo has been taking advantage of every opportunity to get better since then.

“I hope the number one thing you’re going to see is an awesome effort,” said head coach, Donny Holcomb. “You’re going to see a bunch of kids flying around playing disciplined football. It’s the first game so things are going to be sloppy but I would like to say we’re going to cut down on penalties and control the things we can control.”

“Hard, fast football, senior Marshall Peters added. “Playing together as a team and just doing our own things right to help the team to win.”

Following the fall training sessions and the first two weeks of practice, Holcomb is confident in his team’s ability this season.

“We’ve got a great group of guys that really play well together as a team and respect each other. They play for each other so we’re hoping good things come from that.”

“Everybody does their job and we all play as a team and with the skill that we have, we can do some really great things,” Peters added.

