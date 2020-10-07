Pigskin Preview 2020: Lourdes Eagles

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The prep football season is just days away and the Lourdes Eagles are ready to bring a high level of intensity to the gridiron in 2020. The team went 3-6 last season after winning a state title the year before.

The Eagles are hungry to get back to their winning ways. Head coach, Mike Kesler, says that starts on Friday when St. Charles pays a visit to the Med City.

“We’re looking forward to getting started on Friday night against a good St. Charles program and the kids are excited,” Kesler said. “Hopefully we come out with a lot of energy and play a good four quarters of football.”

Senior guard and nose, Jordan Borgeson, says bringing a high energy level is not a threat – it’s a promise.

“Expect to see a lot of intensity, a lot of energy out there,” Borgeson said. “We’re just happy we got the opportunity to play so you know that we’re going to make the best of it.”

Kesler says the fall training sessions were critical in setting any team up for success. After the hours spent on the practice field during the offseason, he says his squad is ready to get back to the grind.

“They’re excited and can’t wait to get under the lights so that’s great. You’re excited for your seniors and you think about during this situation and they’re jacked to have the opportunity to play. They know that things can change quickly so they’re going to try to take advantage of every game – every play they have,” he said.

The Eagles have a quick turnaround in Week 2, traveling to Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Oct. 15.

Join KIMT News 3 at 10 on Friday nights for Sports Overtime, featuring highlights from each of the area's top games.