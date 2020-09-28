Pigskin Preview 2020: LeRoy Ostrander

LEROY, Minnesota -- Our Pigskin Preview tour kicked off Monday in what will be the most bizarre season many of us are accustomed to. Over the next two weeks our KIMT News 3 Sports team will be heading to practices as we get ready for the Minnesota football season.

Our first stop is at arguably the biggest surprise of last year -- LeRoy-Ostrander.

The Cardinals went undefeated in the regular season, notching huge wins against Spring Grove, Grand Meadow and Southland. LeRoy loses a few starters, but do return quarterback Chase Johnson, who looks to lead the offense once again.

They'll open up with Lanesboro at home next Friday and will host the Superlarks and Houston in big contests. Head Coach Trevor Carrier and company are excited to be back and build off of last season.

"We're kind of a little more the hunted rather than the hunters," Carrier said. "People know what we did last year and I'm sure people want some revenge. We're not the circled game that's going to be a guaranteed win anymore."

"I think we have a huge target on our back just because of what we did last year and I think that that's got to hype us up a bit more," Johnson said.