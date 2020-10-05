Pigskin Preview 2020: Lanesboro Burros

LANESBORO, Minnesota -- The Lanesboro Burros are hoping to build off a three win season one year ago. Lanesboro will travel to LeRoy-Ostrander to take on the Cardinals in week one.

In nine man football, numbers are key. The Burros have more than 40 players in the program. Head Coach James Semmen and company are looking forward to taking on the Cardinals.

"Start of the year, you're feeling good because you have your first game coming up and you haven't put the pads on and hit somebody other than your own team so I guess we're excited about it," Semmen said.

"We're excited, it's very exhilarating to have a season this year," senior Benjamin Snyder said. "We're excited and ready to work."

Burros schedule:

10/10: at LeRoy-Ostrander

10/15: vs. Kingsland

10/23: at Spring Grove

10/30: vs. Mabel-Canton

11/6: at Southland

11/11: vs. Houston

Be sure to catch the return of Sports Overtime Oct. 9, bringing you the area's top games each week.