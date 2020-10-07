Pigskin Preview 2020: John Marshall Rockets

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The start of the prep football season is just days away and the John Marshall Rockets are taking advantage of every second of practice. The Rockets went 4-6 in 2019.

They open the schedule with a home game against crosstown rival, Century on Oct. 10.

Head coach, Kevin Kirkeby, says the style won’t change much this year but there are a few areas they feel like they have improved in during the offseason.

“We’ll have the same look and feel and we won’t have quite as much size as we did last year,” Kirkeby said. “We graduated a couple of fairly big guys but we’re a little bit quicker on the line and (have) a lot more experience than we did last year,”

“Every practice we’re really working on breaking down, making tackles and hitting hard,” senior Caleb Tiede said.

Tiede admits that getting back into the swing of things has had its challenges, but believes the team is ready to go for 2020.

“Some of our first times it was kind of hard to get used to the contact because we hadn’t played tackle football since last year,” he said. “But, we came out yesterday even and made a lot of great plays, a lot of great tackles and played fast.”

The Rockets will also host Owatonna and Austin this season with road games at Mayo, Northfield and Mankato West.

