Pigskin Preview 2020: Grand Meadow Superlarks

GRAND MEADOW, Minnesota -- Although there is no state tournament at this writing, the Grand Meadow Superlarks open up their season with a game that has a state tournament feel.

The Superlarks will open up on the road at Mountain Lake, the defending 9-man champions. The Wolverines defeated GM 42-12 in the opening round last year.

Head Coach Gary Sloan has his team ready for another grueling schedule. Along with Mountain Lake, section foes LeRoy-Ostrander and Houston will be on the schedule.

The Superlarks are ready for another tough challenge.

"Good team right off the bat so we should be able to do good," senior Daniel Smith said. "They killed us last year, we want some redemption that's for sure."

"Every game this season is going to be that much more important because we are playing a limited schedule so you can't afford to let get away from you so I'm sure so we'll be ready to play," Sloan said.

Grand Meadow's schedule has not been released yet. Sloan says they are waiting on getting officials assigned to games before announcing it.

