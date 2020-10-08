Pigskin Preview 2020: Century Panthers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Century Panthers went 7-3 in 2019 and hope to keep building off last year’s success. It all starts as the Panthers travel to crosstown rival John Marshall on Oct. 10.

Paxton Pagel says they’re ready to invade enemy territory.

“We’re going to play them just like we’d play any other team – hard. We’re going to play 00-percent everything and we’re ready for them,” he said.

Other road games for the Century include Owatonna (last year’s section champion) and Winona, with home games against Mayo, Northfield, and New Prague. Head coach Jon Vik says with such competition this season, they have to take it one game at a time.

“Each week we can go out and put a good product on the field and be successful. Next week, we get a chance to do it again and do it again, and I’m hoping to have a good season when we’re finally all said and done,” Vik said.

Pagel says fans can expect to see a highly motivated team on the gridiron this season.

“You can expect to see a lot of hard work. We’ve been working hard the past few weeks, the coaches have been working around the clock to get us ready for this game and it’s been a long time coming so we’re just ready to go out there and play the sport that we love,” he said.

“We’ve had a great attitude by our kids. The effort, the interest, the attitude for every drill – for every little thing that we do, it’s all just 100-percent,” Vik added.

Join KIMT News 3 at 10 on Friday nights for Sports Overtime, featuring highlights from each of the area’s top games.