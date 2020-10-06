Pigskin Preview 2020: Caledonia Warriors

CALEDONIA, Minn. - Caledonia hasn't lost a game in 68 tries, they've been unbeatable in the Class 2A ranks. There will not be a sixth-consecutive state title -- not because of a team, but because of the pandemic. The MSHSL will not host a state tournament this season.

The Warriors are still grateful to have a season. Caledonia kicks off this Saturday hosting Plainview-Elgin-Millville, then has a huge matchup week two on the road at Stewartville.

The seniors have never lost a game in their high school career and having that target on their back continues to motivate the most dominant team in high school football.

"If you're a competitor that's what you want and that's what we tell our kids about, we want them to enjoy it," Head Coach Carl Fruechte said. "You're either excited about competition or you're scared."

"It's a challenge and they're always going to be ready so we have to be too so we got to come prepared every single week," junior Eli King said.

There will be a new King under center in 2020. Eli takes over following in his brothers Owen and Noah's footsteps. The prized football and basketball recruit has received numerous offers as a wide receiver, but is confident heading into his first season as the team's primary signal caller.

"It feels good. I'm excited about it," King said. "I think I'm ready for it and it's going to be tough obviously playing quarterback. I'm just trying to do the best I can."

"Everything starts up front, you're front five have got to be outstanding, they've got to give them time," Fruechte said. "Owen and Noah would tell you first off before me it takes a great offensive line to make things go."

Warriors schedule:

10/10: vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville

10/16: at Stewartville

10/24: vs. Dover-Eyota

10/30: at Chatfield

11/7: vs. St. Charles

11/11: at Pine Island