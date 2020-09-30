Pigskin Preview 2020: Byron Bears

BYRON, Minn. - The Byron Bears are prepping for a unique schedule in 2020. The team is coming off a 4-6 campaign in 2019 and lost a lot of senior talent, but head coach Ben Halder says the upperclassmen are fitting in nicely so far.

Big games circled on the schedule this season including last year’s section champion and runner-up with Winona and Kasson-Mantorville, as well as Mayo.

The Bears are determined to win games this season. A blast of rain, wind and hail swept through practice on Wednesday. Senior Ryan Von Arx said that helps them prep for this delayed season.

“We live in Minnesota and you’ve got to play with the elements because you can never tell what’s going to happen – it’s crazy,” he said. “On the O-line, as soon as it starts raining, we just get fired up.”

Three of the Bears’ six games will be played on Saturdays. While that interrupts the flow of a Friday night routine, Halder says it’s just another way the team has to learn to be flexible.

“It’s like anything else this year with school or football – you adjust. So, we’ll adjust our practices by a day or whatever we have to do. I don’t see too much of an issue with it. The bottom line is we’re just thankful to play.”

Byron opens the season on Oct. 10 at home against Albert Lea at 7 p.m.

