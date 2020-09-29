Pigskin Preview 2020: Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. - The Awesome Blossoms are prepping for another successful season. The reigning Class 1A state champions went a perfect 13-0 in their 2019.

Blooming Prairie graduated 13 seniors from that roster, resulting in players having to step into new roles. Senior Charlie Heimerman says they’re accepting the challenge this year and that the opposing sideline should expect a new look this season.

“Not the same thing as last year,” he said. “I think we’re going to go just as far and we’re going to be just as tough but it’s going to be a different offense than what you saw last year. Last year, you saw a lot more power, and this year we’re just going to be a lot quicker than most teams.”

The Awesome Blossoms know that things can change in an instant, especially in the world of COVID-19. For example, head coach Chad Gimbel is stuck in quarantine. His son, who he has not had contact with, was sent home from college after close contact. He eventually tested positive.

In the meantime, assistant coaches like Matt Kittelson are running practice. Kittelson says he hopes players take the virus seriously this season.

“I think it’s in the back of their minds and like you said, we know that things can change at the drop of a hat so we just have to be ready, compete, have fun doing it and just take it for what it is,” Kittleson said.

Blooming Prairie opens the 2020 season on Oct. 9 at home against Wabasha-Kellogg.

Mark your calendar for the return of Sports Overtime on Oct. 9 featuring the areas top games during KIMT News 3 at 10.