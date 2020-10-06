Pigskin Preview 2020: Hayfield Vikings

HAYFIELD, Minn. - The Hayfield Vikings have been making steady progress each of the last two seasons. The Vikings put together a 3-6 resume in 2019.

Hayfield opens the season against Winona Cotter on Oct. 9, but they have a lot of holes to fill after graduating a large group of seniors from last season.

“I think we could have a pretty good season,” said linebacker and running back, Karver Heydt. “Coming off last year and losing a lot of seniors is really going to suck, but I think we have a lot of talent on our team and we can do pretty good.”

Even with so much youth on the roster, head coach Jeff Snider is confident in his team’s ability this year.

“This year, I really think our crew might be young but they came in and ready to go this year and super excited to have the opportunity to play,” Snider said.

When asked about his goals for the season, Dylan Ehmke, a senior lineman’s answer was simple realizing how fortunate they are to have a season.

“Win as many as we can, have fun, enjoy what we have here. This is a blessing to ply. I know it’s a short season but at least I get to play. I’m just thankful and grateful,” he said.

Hayfield plays host to Cotter on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

