Pig ear pet treats suspected in human Salmonella outbreak

Sicknesses reported in 33 states.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 8:02 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 8:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, Iowa – Pig ear pet treats have been linked to 127 human illnesses.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say consumers are being advised to avoid all pig ear pet treats and retailers are being asked to stop selling them at this time. The treats are believed responsible for 127 human cases of salmonellosis in 33 states, including Iowa and Minnesota.

“The FDA takes seriously our responsibility to protect both human and animal health,” said Steven M. Solomon, D.V.M., M.P.H., director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine. “Multiple products have tested positive for numerous types of Salmonella resulting in two company recalls to date. Given this and the links to human illness, we believe the most effective way to protect public health at this time is to warn consumers to avoid purchasing or feeding their pets all pig ear treats and for retailers not to sell these products. We also continue to advise those who may have come into contact with potentially contaminated products to practice safe hygiene, including thoroughly washing hands and disinfecting any surfaces that have touched pig ear pet treats. The FDA will provide additional updates as our investigation further progresses.”

26 people have been hospitalized in this outbreak. No deaths have been reported.

