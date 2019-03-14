Piece of legislature could expand the reach of Minnesota Math Corps

KASSON, Minn. - On Monday and Tuesday, Principal of Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School, Ariana Wright, testified in front of the Minnesota House and Senate in support of HF 1177. If passed, the piece of legislature would increase funding for the Minnesota Math Corps, a part of the Americorps.

Currently, Math Corps tutors work with 4th through 8th graders. Increased funding would allow Kindergarten through 8th graders to receive the one-on-one math intervention tutoring.

"We lay that groundwork here at the elementary level and so I'm very passionate about making sure that our students, our future engineers, our future teachers, our future leaders are well-equipped," explains Wright.

On Wednesday, Kasson-Mantorville received an annual Math and Reading Corps grant. Next school year, 3.5 reading tutors and 1 math tutor will be working in the elementary building. If the HF 1177 passes, eventually more math tutors could be working with KoMets.

"Hopefully with this legislation, we'd be able to expand that more quickly and I'd be happy to pilot any new curriculum that Math Corps is looking to add," adds Principal Wright.

According to the Office of the Revisor of Statutes, the most recent update to HF 1177 was on February 14. It was referred to the Education Finance Division.

This week is both Math Week, proclaimed by Governor Tim Walz, and Americorps Week.