Pickup/semi collision near Rochester airport sends one to the hospital

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi collided with a pickup truck Friday morning in rural Olmsted County, sending one driver to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:30 am on Highway 30 at County Road 8. A southbound Freightliner driven by Troy Edwin Patrick Kennedy, 62 of Pine Island, collided with a northbound pickup driven by Anthony Joshua Eddington, 30 of Brownsdale.

Eddington suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken by air ambulance to St. Marys Hospital. Kennedy was not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department, Stewartville Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this accident.