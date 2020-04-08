Pickup truck smashes through St. Charles on Wednesday

ST. CHARLES, Minn. – A pickup truck went out of control and smashed into multiple structures Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in St. Charles around 1:30 pm. A 2003 Chevy S-10 pickup driven by a 36-year-old man from St. Charles was northbound on Highway 74 when it turned into the parking lot of Happy Family restaurant and hit the building. The truck then went through the parking lot, onto the grass, and hit a city street sign, a MnDOT freeway sign, and a light pole.

The truck then went west down the eastbound lanes of Highway 14, then back into the westbound lanes before hitting a retaining wall and the wooden fence around a home. The truck then rolled into the Subway parking lot.

The State Patrol has not identified the driver or his condition but is calling this an injury accident.

St. Charles police, fire, and ambulance assisted with this crash.