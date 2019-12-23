Pickup truck loses a tire on I-90 in Mower County

DEXTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a tire falls off a pickup truck on Interstate 90.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Thomas Perry Robertson, 61 of Elroy, Wisconsin, was driving east on I-90 when the left rear tire on his truck fell off near mile marker 199 and he crashed. The State Patrol says his passenger, Gail Marie Robertson, 57 of Elroy, WI, suffered non-life threatening injuries. She was not taken to a hospital.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Meadow ambulance and fire assisted with this crash, which happened around 4:50 pm Monday.
