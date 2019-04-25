Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 8 shots fired, 2 men injured in northwest Rochester shooting Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pickup driver accused of attempted murder in north central Iowa for trying to ram police car

Authorities say a Nebraska man twice tried to ram his pickup truck into an Iowa police chief's patrol car.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 7:00 AM

DAYTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska man twice tried to ram his pickup truck into an Iowa police chief's patrol car.

Webster County court records say 37-year-old Anthony Spinharney, of Omaha, is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, eluding and interference with official acts. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Webster County Sheriff Jim Stubbs says Dayton Police Chief Nick Dunbar began chasing Spinharney when he speeded into Dayton around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The chase continued into a farm field northeast of town. Stubbs says Spinharney turned his pickup around and drove straight at Dunbar's police car but missed. Stubbs says Spinharney then circled back and again tried to hit Dunbar's cruiser.

Stubbs says Spinharney drove into another field after Dunbar fired a shot that struck Spinharney's pickup.

Spinharney abandoned his truck and soon was arrested.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Chances for Weekend Snow

Image

Rochester bikers complain about unsafe conditions during transition time

Image

Two men injured after NW Rochester shooting

Image

Two men hurt in Rochester shooting

Image

Clear Lake football players sign to play college football

Image

SAW: West Hancock's Amanda Chizek

Image

Talking about climate justice and preserving the planet

Image

CBD cocktails and coffee

Image

Prom for the nontraditional student

Image

Increasing liquor license fees in Rochester

Community Events