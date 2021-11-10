Pickup crashes into combine in Cerro Gordo County

THORNTON, Iowa – A seat belt may have saved a man’s life when a pickup truck crashed into a combine Wednesday evening.

It happened around 5:45 pm in rural Cerro Gordo County. The Sheriff’s Office says Jon Carlson, 51 of Meservey, was driving a combine east on 120th Street while Curt Smith, 85 of Clear Lake, was also eastbound in a pickup. The Sheriff’s Office says Smith smashed into the back of the combine near the intersection with Eagle Avenue, causing major damage to both vehicles and blocking the highway.

However, the Sheriff’s Office credits Smith wearing his seat belt with saving his life. He suffered only minor injuries and was transported from the scene by Mason City Fire Medics.

Thornton EMTs also assisted with this collision.