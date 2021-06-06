Pickleball is gaining popularity in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Area Pickleball Association has seen an increase in interest the past few years and they're hoping it continues to grow.

"It's the fastest growing sport in America," says Kileen Smyth.

That's according to the Rochester Area Pickleball Association.

Kileen and Joanne tell me it's a mix between ping pong, badminton, and tennis and is played with a whiffle ball on a smaller court.

If one team wins 11-0, that's called a pickle.

"With pickleball, we know people are going to come to play in the morning and so we just all show up. You might come with a friend. Many times you just come by yourself. You come at whatever time you want. You play for as long as you want and then you leave. So that makes it a little different than many of the racket sports that exist," says Joanne Rosener.

Kileen has been playing for about four years.

Joanne is currently on the board of the association and has been playing for seven years.

It's a great workout and a great mental game, but also a fun way to make some new friends.

"I became immediately connected to it. I have sent paddles to every family member of mine across the country now and they're all playing. It's a fun way to meet people," says Kileen.

They say there's just something special about this game.

"We just come as much as we can because it is often viewed as a very addictive sport. More so than other sports and I don't quite understand the rationale for that. But once you have played a little bit, you're turned on to it and you just want to play all the time," says Joanne.

The Rochester Area Pickleball Association is currently working with the parks department to build more pickleball courts.