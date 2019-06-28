Flood images and video after 7 inches of rain fell in SE Minnesota

Click on the gallery for more images from southeastern Minnesota.

Around 7 inches of rain fell in Dodge and Olmsted Counties, leaving many roads flooded and plenty of damage to property.

A road on 655th St. in Dodge County was washed out from the rain. You can see the video here.

