Photo Gallery 8 Images
Click on the gallery for more images from southeastern Minnesota.
Around 7 inches of rain fell in Dodge and Olmsted Counties, leaving many roads flooded and plenty of damage to property.
A road on 655th St. in Dodge County was washed out from the rain. You can see the video here.
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Related Content
- Flood images and video after 7 inches of rain fell in SE Minnesota
- More than 7 inches of rain close SE Minnesota roads, causes flash flooding
- Unemployment inches up in February in Minnesota
- Flood waters closing roads in North Iowa and SE Minnesota
- Thursday showers leave 2-3 inches of rain in some locations
- Howard County gets five inches of rain in two days
- Rain totals likely to exceed 3 inches through Thursday
- Up to 2 inches of rain possible this week
- 'Significant flooding' possible in Minnesota
- NE Iowans crash in SE Minnesota
Scroll for more content...