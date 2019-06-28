Clear
BREAKING NEWS: More than 7 inches of rain close SE Minnesota roads, causes flash flooding Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Flood images and video after 7 inches of rain fell in SE Minnesota

Here are some images from southeastern Minnesota.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 9:57 AM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:21 AM

Photo Gallery 8 Images

Click on the gallery for more images from southeastern Minnesota.

Around 7 inches of rain fell in Dodge and Olmsted Counties, leaving many roads flooded and plenty of damage to property. 

A road on 655th St. in Dodge County was washed out from the rain. You can see the video here

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn 

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking a very hot and muggy weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flooding video: Road washed out in Dodge Co.

Image

Tracking Strong AM Storms and a Hot Weekend

Image

Baller Basics Camp improves fundamentals

Image

Waldorf's Jerome announces retirement

Image

Stand down for veterans

Image

Improvements coming to part of Highway 52

Image

World War II Bomber flights

Image

Trucking company coming to town

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Free rides to VA for Veterans

Community Events