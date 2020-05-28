Photo gallery: Images from riots and protests in Minneapolis

Click on the gallery from Associated Press images as violent protests in Minneapolis followed the death of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody rocked a Minneapolis neighborhood for a second straight night as angry crowds looted stores, set fires and left a path of damage that stretched for miles. The protests that began late Wednesday and stretched into Thursday were the most destructive yet since the death of George Floyd. He was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes. In the footage, George pleads that he cannot breathe before he slowly stops talking and moving.

Related content