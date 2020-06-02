Phony email victimizes Mower County resident

BROWNSDALE, Minn. – A Mower County resident has been victimized by a fraudulent email.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says the person in Brownsdale was contacted by someone claiming to live in Buganda. The victim was told if they provided their personal information and $375 for insurance, $5.5 million would be transferred into their bank account.

The victim sent the money and the personal info but did not receive anything in return.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to never share personal information over email or the phone with people who contact them unsolicited.