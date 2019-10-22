Phone service down in Preston area

PRESTON, Minn. – All phone service is down in the Preston area.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a cut in a fiber optic line has turned off both cellular and land line service. The Sheriff’s Office says CenturyLink is working to repair the line. After initially being cut off, the Fillmore County Dispatch Center can again receive 911 calls.
The Sheriff’s Office says a wifi-calling equipped cellular phone will allow you to make phone calls in the Preston area if connected to wifi.
All non-emergency phone lines to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office remain down. Anyone needing non-emergency assistance should call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 507-725-3379, and push option 1 for dispatch. Houston County will relay calls to Fillmore County by radio.
