Phone lines jammed at CG Public Health with people trying to make vaccine appointments

MASON CITY, Iowa - It only took a few hours and once again vaccine appointments in Cerro Gordo County are filled up for this week.

CG Public Health only took appointments over the phone this week and the phone lines were jammed with people who want to get the shot.

KIMT News 3 spoke with CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft on Tuesday afternoon. He says they chose to do phone only sign-ups this week, to give people who might not be tech savvy a better chance of getting an appointment.

The county had 800 doses available this week, with 400 going to educators and the remaining available for appointments.

Hanft says they may decide to bring back the website sign-up next week.

"We could have put a few on our website, but those would have literally gone in and so we just opted to see how it would go this week. It doesn't mean that next week we won't put some on our website and try to spread it around," said Hanft.

He also says there is a big push right now to finish up vaccinations of teachers and child care workers over the next two weeks.

CG Public health is also reporting it received 145,000 calls last week for vaccine appointments. Hanft says many of those calls came from out of state, possibly from people looking to make appointments for relatives. One call came from as far away as the United Kingdom.