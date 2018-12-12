Clear
Phoenix Academy students shop till they drop

One officer is offering a unique gift once again by gifting children a holiday shopping trip.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 8:37 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Christmas is less than two weeks away and stores are packed.
One officer is offering a unique gift by once again gifting children a holiday shopping trip.
Officer Daniel Stensgard says students at Phoenix Academy get a bad rap.

“Kids at phoenix academy come to us and they might not have the best experience with law enforcement,“ said the officer.

He is the schools resource officer at Phoenix. Students there are overcoming disabilities, mental and behavioral needs.
He's continuing his tradition of Shop-With-a-Pal.
For the third year, deserving students get to have a little shopping spree at Wal-Mart.

“The police department is trying to support them the best way they can but also we're regular people. Cops are regular people with just abnormal jobs,” he said.

The program is funded by the Rochester Police Athletics League with the hopes of building a better relationship with students and law enforcement.

Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
