Pheasant numbers are causing concerns

AUSTIN, Minn -We are just about a month away from the Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener. This year’s hunt is being held in Austin. However, the pheasant numbers are causing some concern.

Davin Alan has hunted all his life.

six years ago he joined pheasants forever a conservation group based out of mower county.

The state pheasant index shows a decrease of 17 percent from 2018. This is according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources annual roadside survey. Weather and habitat are two of the main factors in the decline.

Alan says there's good news on the horizon.

"The people that we are talking to are saying that they are seeing more pheasants this year than ever," Alan said. " We think that the population we have heard is up to six or seven percent,” Alan said.

He says conservation groups such as Pheasant Forever is a reason why the numbers are turning around.