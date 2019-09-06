Clear

Pheasant numbers are causing concerns

However, the pheasant numbers are causing some concern.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 6:26 PM

AUSTIN, Minn -We are just about a month away from the Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener. This year’s hunt is being held in Austin. However, the pheasant numbers are causing some concern.

Davin Alan has hunted all his life.
six years ago he joined pheasants forever a conservation group based out of mower county.
The state pheasant index shows a decrease of 17 percent from 2018. This is according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources annual roadside survey. Weather and habitat are two of the main factors in the decline.

Alan says there's good news on the horizon.
"The people that we are talking to are saying that they are seeing more pheasants this year than ever," Alan said. " We think that the population we have heard is up to six or seven percent,” Alan said.

He says conservation groups such as Pheasant Forever is a reason why the numbers are turning around.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking the return of a more active pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester recreational fire requirements

Image

Schools responding to vaping

Image

C-SPAN Bus Returns to North Iowa

Image

Dr. Jill Biden in North Iowa

Image

Weather forecast 9/6

Image

Misleading Electricity Payment Calls

Image

Transitioning Into School

Image

Pheasant Population

Image

Airport Expansion

Image

Looking at how Mason City can grow

Community Events