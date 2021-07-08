Rochester welcomes community downtown with Phase 1 of Peace Plaza project open

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city has opened phase 1 of the downtown construction project in time for the kickoff of Thursdays Downtown.

City leaders say they have done everything they can to open this area in Peace Plaza during construction as it becomes available.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance alongside the City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center launched the reconstruction of Peace Plaza at the beginning of the pandemic.

New trees, benches, and sidewalks have been installed on First Ave. SW.

Mayor Kim Norton says she wants Rochester to be a place for everyone.

“I’ve said this before over the years - calling this a cosmopolitan canopy, a place for people to gather from every culture, every walk of life, and to feel that it's theirs. And that's what we want for our downtown.”

Mayor Norton says she hopes to keep Peace Plaza new and exciting while maintaining the history that's important to those who reside in the Med-City.

“We hope people take advantage of both those opportunities by gathering downtown in this new wonderfully wide sidewalk, wide, walkable downtown that we just haven't had before,” she says.

Construction is expected to be completed at the end of summer or early fall. The Peace Fountain will be re-installed and open at the end of summer.