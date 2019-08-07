Clear

Phase one beginning to restore Harmony historic grain elevator

It's estimated it was built in 1879.

Aug 7, 2019
Annalise Johnson

HARMONY, Minn. - It's estimated the old Harmony grain elevator, the first building you see as you enter downtown Harmony, was built in 1879. The Harmony Area Historical Society is beginning the first phase of a multi-step plan to restore and preserve the grain elevator.

Phase one, which is expected to go through 2020, is to get the grain elevator on the National Register. After that, the interior and exterior will be restored. The long-term goal is to one day open an interpretive center.

"The building was kind of deteriorating. Not only the tin but the limestone too and it's either going to have to be torn down or we think this is a better option. To preserve it," said Ralph Beastrom, treasurer of the Harmony Area Historical Society. On Wednesday, he presented to the community and the local senior group Golden Happenings of Harmony.

The project has received grants from the Harmony Foundation and Minnesota Historical Society.

The next step is to transfer the property to the City of Harmony and create a development agreement with the City.

