Phase two of MCHS Austin's Birth Center complete

Today KIMT News 3 got a look at improvements to the new birth center in Austin.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 9:56 AM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn. - It's a project years in the making. KIMT News 3 is getting a look at improvements to the new birth center in Austin.

This second phase of the project includes a Medical-Surgical Department, which is now open.

The family birth center includes a new nurse station, 10 large private spacious rooms, and a c-section suite.

This is all part of a bigger story, however. In 2017, MCHS announced it would be consolidating a handful of services between it's Austin and Albert Lea campuses, including childbirth services, leading to this center being built.

Casse Williamson is a nurse practitioner and says patients have been pleased with the new facilities so far. 

"We get such great feedback from patients from the surveys we have," Williamson said. "They have realized it's not as big of a change as they thought. It's almost worth the drive."

Crystal Studer is the nurse manager of the Family Birth Center. She says the facility offers improved care.

"Now we are ready for the next step. We've built on our team integrating and now we are ready to move forward with what phase three will give us," Studer said.

Phase three will include five new rooms and is scheduled to be completed in the Summer of 2020.

Community Events