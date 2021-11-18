Phantom accident leads to probation for Stewartville man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Stewartville man arrested after a phantom accident is sentenced.

Mark Edward Smith, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday to fifth-degree drug possession. He was ordered to spend one year on supervised probation, pay a $300 fine, and perform 30 hours of community work service.

Smith was arrested on July 27 after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported accident on Highway 52 SE in Marion Township. Deputies found no accident but did see Smith and a black SUV in a parking lot.

Deputies say Smith ran away and hid in a culvert before he was surrounded and taken into custody. Smith was wanted on a warrant out of Wabasha County. Deputies say when Smith was arrested, he was found with about 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

A charge against Smith of fleeing a peace officer was dropped.