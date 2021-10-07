Pfizer seeks COVID-19 vaccine emergency approval for kids 5-111

ROCHESTER, Minn. - By Halloween or Thanksgiving kids could be receiving their own dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech are asking the FDA for emergency use approval for 5 to 11-year-olds.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department says it’s excited to administer doses to another vulnerable group.

Director Sue Yost said, “It's really important to get as many people vaccinated as possible and that's been a missing group to be able to get the younger children vaccinated. So, hopefully, that can be approved quickly.”

The request comes as the latest data from the American Academy of Pediatrics show children make up more than a quarter of new COVID cases nationwide.

“We've been seeing a large number that are in the age group of 5-11 including the teenage group. It's not the majority but it is a large population that is definitely showing up on our caseload a lot more than it did before school started,” said Yost.

Yost says the COVID vaccine should be treated like any other life-saving one on the market.

She added, “You get the measles, mumps, rubella shot for your child. You get a chickenpox shot for your child. COVID is really no different and it's really important to get that under control.”

Mayo Clinic also supports the approval of the vaccine for kids and recommends anyone who is eligible get a shot in the arm.

Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn said, “I think the more people we can get access to the vaccine the better. We can prevent additional infections, prevent long haul COVID and, of course, the best way to prevent long haul COVID, is not to get COVID in the first place.”

Back in the spring, the FDA authorized the vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15 about a month after Pfizer filed for approval.

The FDA has set October 26 as the date for advisers to discuss Pfizer’s application.