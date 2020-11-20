Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US

Pfizer is set to ask U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting a process that could bring first shots as early as next month.

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 6:48 AM
Posted By: By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer

Pfizer said Friday it is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month and eventually an end to the pandemic -- but not until after a long, hard winter.

The action comes days after Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech announced that its vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

The companies said that protection plus a good safety record means the vaccine should qualify for emergency use authorization, something the Food and Drug Administration can grant before the final testing is fully complete. In addition to Friday's FDA submission, they have already started “rolling” applications in Europe and the U.K. and intend to submit similar information soon.

“Our work to deliver a safe and effective vaccine has never been more urgent,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

With the coronavirus surging around the U.S. and the world, the pressure is on for regulators to make a speedy decision.

“Help is on the way,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert said on the eve of Pfizer's announcement, adding that it's too early to abandon masks and other protective measures. “We need to actually double down on the public health measures as we're waiting for that help to come.”

Friday’s filing would set off a chain of events as the FDA and its independent advisers debate if the shots are ready. If so, still another government group will have to decide how the initial limited supplies are rationed out to anxiously awaiting Americans.

How much vaccine is available and when is a moving target, but initial supplies will be scarce and rationed. Globally, Pfizer has estimated it could have 50 million doses available by year's end.

About 25 million may become available for U.S. use in December, 30 million in January and 35 million more in February and March, according to information presented to the National Academy of Medicine this week. Recipients will need two doses, three weeks apart.

Not far behind is competitor Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine. Its early data suggests the shots are as strong as Pfizer’s, and that company expects to also seek emergency authorization within weeks.

Here’s what happens next:

MAKING THE DATA PUBLIC

The public’s first chance to see how strong the evidence really is will come in early December at a public meeting of the FDA’s scientific advisers.

So far, what's known is based only on statements from Pfizer and BioNTech. Of 170 infections detected to date, only eight were among people who'd received the actual vaccine and the rest had gotten a dummy shot. On the safety side, the companies cites results from 38,000 study participants who've been tracked for two months after their second dose. That's a milestone FDA set because historically, vaccine side effects don't crop up later than that.

“We’ll drill down on these data,” said FDA adviser Dr. Paul Offit of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Think of it like science on trial. A few days before the meeting, the FDA will release its own internal analysis. That sets the stage for the advisers’ daylong debate about any signs of safety concerns and how the new vaccine technology works before rendering a verdict.

They’ll recommend not just whether FDA should allow broader use of the vaccine generally but if so, for whom. For example, is there enough proof the vaccine works as well for older, sicker adults as for younger, healthier people?

There’s still no guarantee. “We don’t know what that vote’s going to be,” said former FDA vaccine chief Norman Baylor.

EMERGENCY USE ISN’T THE SAME AS FULL APPROVAL

If there's an emergency green light, “that vaccine is still deemed investigational. It’s not approved yet,” Dr. Marion Gruber, chief of FDA’s vaccine office, told the National Academy of Medicine this week.

That means anyone offered an emergency vaccination must get a “fact sheet” describing potential benefits and risks before going through with the shot, she said.

There will be a lot of unknowns. For example, the 95% protection rate is based on people who developed symptoms and then were tested for the virus. Can the vaccinated get infected but have no symptoms, able to spread the virus? How long does protection last?

That’s why the 44,000-person study needs to keep running -- something difficult considering ethically, participants given dummy shots at some point must be offered real vaccine, complicating the search for answers.

And at least for now, pregnant women won't qualify because they weren't studied. Pfizer only recently began testing the vaccine in children as young as 12.

A decision on Pfizer's vaccine won't affect other COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the pipeline, which will be judged separately.

MANUFACTURING

Brewing vaccine is more complex than typical drug manufacturing, yet the millionth dose to roll out of Pfizer’s Kalamazoo, Michigan, factory must be the same purity and potency as every dose before and after.

That means the FDA decision isn’t just based on study data, but on its determination that the vaccine is being made correctly.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine -- and Moderna's shots -- are made with brand-new technology. They don’t contain the actual coronavirus. Instead, they’re made with a piece of genetic code for the “spike” protein that studs the virus.

That messenger RNA, or mRNA, instructs the body to make some harmless spike protein, training immune cells to recognize it if the real virus eventually comes along.

GETTING INTO PEOPLE’S ARMS

Another government group -- advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- decides who is first in line for scarce doses. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he hopes that decision can be made at the same time as FDA’s.

The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed has worked with states to line up how many doses they’d need to cover the populations offered vaccine first.

Pfizer will ship those supplies as ordered by the states -- only after FDA gives the OK.

Company projections of how much it will ship each month are just predictions, Baylor warned.

“It’s not like a pizza,” he said. Manufacturing is so complex that “you don’t necessarily end up with what you thought.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 249906

Reported Deaths: 3138
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin546621066
Ramsey23071450
Anoka17859203
Dakota17340170
Washington11495100
Stearns1123879
Scott670152
St. Louis654687
Wright581730
Olmsted569830
Sherburne455836
Clay407651
Carver359410
Blue Earth343612
Rice324827
Kandiyohi304712
Nobles285527
Crow Wing281027
Chisago25477
Benton237036
Otter Tail226114
Winona226025
Mower215522
Polk194920
Douglas188022
Morrison186219
Lyon170210
Beltrami165913
Goodhue154525
McLeod15398
Todd153512
Itasca153321
Becker14926
Steele14826
Isanti144311
Nicollet132822
Carlton13139
Freeborn12355
Waseca120110
Mille Lacs117830
Le Sueur11728
Cass10578
Pine10235
Brown9609
Martin89020
Meeker8807
Hubbard84317
Roseau8261
Wabasha8011
Watonwan7304
Dodge7230
Chippewa6977
Redwood64117
Wadena6136
Pipestone60517
Sibley5934
Cottonwood5800
Renville58017
Aitkin56318
Rock5639
Houston5432
Fillmore5360
Yellow Medicine4998
Murray4813
Kanabec45511
Pennington4514
Swift4425
Faribault4300
Pope4190
Clearwater3874
Stevens3801
Unassigned37356
Marshall3607
Jackson3581
Koochiching3005
Wilkin2925
Lake2851
Lincoln2811
Lac qui Parle2793
Norman2776
Big Stone2561
Mahnomen2164
Grant1976
Red Lake1623
Kittson1503
Traverse1090
Lake of the Woods781
Cook500

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 200420

Reported Deaths: 2101
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk29698317
Linn12620150
Black Hawk9803125
Woodbury9577110
Scott949168
Johnson870035
Dubuque832189
Story602419
Dallas568754
Pottawattamie539262
Sioux339222
Webster317327
Marshall315740
Cerro Gordo301738
Clinton286437
Buena Vista283214
Des Moines253715
Muscatine252863
Plymouth250736
Warren23779
Wapello227670
Jones208310
Jasper195839
Carroll182215
Marion181217
Lee179414
Bremer167712
Crawford165615
Henry16367
Benton148613
Tama140939
Delaware129021
Jackson12848
Washington121412
Dickinson12009
Boone119810
Mahaska113026
Wright11015
Page10443
Buchanan10268
Hardin99010
Clay9794
Harrison96726
Calhoun9557
Cedar92713
Clayton9274
Mills9216
Fayette9098
Hamilton9047
Lyon8998
Kossuth8783
Floyd87114
Poweshiek86712
Butler8563
Winneshiek8409
Iowa82511
Winnebago82523
Louisa76316
Hancock7507
Grundy73310
Sac7307
Chickasaw7192
Cherokee6964
Shelby6953
Cass69318
Appanoose6766
Allamakee67411
Emmet67323
Mitchell6724
Guthrie66715
Franklin64719
Union6396
Humboldt6294
Madison6084
Palo Alto5713
Jefferson5681
Unassigned5200
Pocahontas4922
Keokuk4885
Osceola4690
Howard4649
Greene4560
Clarke4474
Ida4179
Davis4034
Montgomery40310
Taylor4032
Monroe39712
Adair3856
Monona3592
Fremont3242
Van Buren3184
Worth3070
Lucas2956
Decatur2870
Audubon2741
Wayne2686
Ringgold1582
Adams1501
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Turning Colder For The Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CDC releases updated Thanksgiving guidelines

Image

Food distribution now at Graham Park

Image

Bruins still to play Friday night home game

Image

Blooming Prairie preps for section championsship with Randolph

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

KRPR Needs help to keep broadcasting rock and roll

Image

More people consuming alcohol during pandemic

Image

CDC: No travel recommended this Thanksgiving

Image

Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Local Salon not closing its doors

Community Events