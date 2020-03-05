A reminder to have smoke alarms after pets die in Austin house fire

AUSTIN, Minn- Around 6 a.m. Wednesday the Austin Police Department was dispatched to 4111 South Main. When authorities arrived on the scene they noticed flames and smoke coming from the kitchen. Chief Jim McCoy with the Austin Fire Department says the fire started in the kitchen.

“There was heavy fire damage to the kitchen, “ McCoy said. “ There was a trash can left on the stove.”

The three occupants that were home at the time made it out of the house with no injuries.

McCoy says it was one of the occupants that alerted the family to the fire.

"The young gentleman that alert the rest of his family to the fire credits learning what to do in case of a fire to the firefighters that were down at his school," McCoy said,

He adds that firefighters noticed there was not a smoke alarm in the house. McCoy says every residence should have smoke alarms.

"The number one thing that is going to save lives is smoke alarms in the home,” McCoy said. “We need to remind people to check their batteries. We have daylight saving time coming up this weekend check your batteries if your smoke detector is over 10 years old replace it."

If you need help resetting your smoke alarm or getting a smoke alarm in your residence you can reach out to your local fire department.