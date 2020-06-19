Petition calls for change in the Rochester Public School District

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a call for change in the Rochester community. More than 1,000 people have signed a petition demanding the Rochester Public School District immediately implement anti-racist education reform and take action to create an anti-racist school environment.

The petition includes several different demands, including that the district release a plan to hire and retain more black educators, administrators, staff, mental health counselors, and social workers. According to the Minnesota Report Card, more 40% of RPS students are people of color, yet less than 5% of staff members are people of color. And only 1% of staff members in RPS are black.

Rochester School Board Member Don Barlow has a message for everyone who has signed the petition.

"I hear you. I get it, I can understand, I can relate. It's my shared experience as well. And we want to work to resolve these things," Barlow said.

The petition has not yet been formally presented to district administrators or the school board. Once that happens , the board will decide how to respond. We also reached out to the Superintendent for comment - but the district's Executive Director of Communications said they don't feel comfortable commenting until they officially receive the petition.

The pettition was started by RPS alumni. if you'd like to read the petition or sign it, click here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1cZo1kjy6C_0fgmLi9OddmsewRISRiF-VsZMMb7ErX8Y/edit