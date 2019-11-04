Pete Buttigieg visits Mason City ethanol plant, criticizes EPA waivers

MASON CITY, Iowa – Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg visited the Golden Grain ethanol plant in Mason City Monday morning.

Accompanied by former Iowa Secretary of State and Lt. Governor Patty Judge, Buttigieg toured the massive and largely automated facility and talked with company officials about its operation and the challenges facing their industry.

"Biofuels provide promising opportunities in rural America that drive our country forward and help reduce emissions,” says Buttigieg. “Yet, Trump's small refinery waivers have benefited big oil companies at the expense of Iowa farmers. And jobs and incomes have been lost in the process. Farmers deserve better. As president, I will end this administration’s abuse of “small refinery” waivers. And I have a plan to invest in our rural economy that includes supporting the Renewable Fuels Standard and investing in the promise of farmers to be part of the climate change solution. We have an opportunity to partner with and revitalize rural America and under a Buttigieg Administration that's exactly what we'd do.”

Golden Grain Executive VP/Commodity Manager Curt Strong told Buttigieg that one of the best things that could happen for them would be for Congress to approve the U.S./Mexico/Canada trade agreement. Strong also said the ethanol industry has been dealing with bad decisions from the Environmental Protection Agency for years.

“I appreciate the attention Mayor Buttigieg is giving to rural communities and the time he gave us at Golden Grain today,” says Judge, Chair of Focus on Rural America. “Biofuel workers are at risk of losing their jobs thanks to Trump’s oil and gas handouts. Rural America cannot keep taking Trump’s hits. The ag economy is suffering, farm revenue is shrinking, and the small refinery waivers Trump gives to companies as big as Exxon and Chevron are a slap in the face. Rural America needs leadership in Washington that knows how to keep a promise. Mayor Pete is one more example of the Democrats pushing to win rural voters and take back the White House.”