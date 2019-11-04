Pete Buttigieg making North Iowa stops ahead of caucus

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A year from this month will be the next Presidential election. And in about 90 days, caucusing will begin.

With the road to Campaign 2020 running through Iowa first, several Democratic hopefuls made the political rounds in the Hawkeye State this past weekend.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor, Navy Reserve Veteran and Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was one of those stumping with constituents, as he stopped in North Iowa on Sunday to make his case.

With the American flag as a backdrop during his visit at the Charles City Elks Lodge, people were packed inside Sunday afternoon to hear his vision for the U.S. if elected. Everything from climate change to immigration reform, campaign finance reform to implementing a single-payer healthcare system. Even the audience got in on the action, asking policy questions like dealing with the country's debt, maintaining and attracting residents in rural areas, and education.

Glen Prouty has seen many candidates come through North Iowa this election cycle, including at the Democratic Wing Ding. He feels a Democrat leading in the White House would the best path forward for the country.

"We need to control the office of the Presidency, the Democrats need to desperately to change things around, the way things are in the U.S.."

With so many running this season, he feels he could pull for Buttigieg.

"He seems like a real good candidate. He's probably as interested and devoted as the other candidates are in doing what's right for this country. I would be willing to support him."

Polling released over the weekend shows that nationally, this is still a three-way race between Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden. In Iowa, Buttigieg has slipped into 3rd place.