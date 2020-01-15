Pete Buttigieg holds town hall in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg held a town hall at the North Iowa Events center on Wednesday night.

"Only sometimes is freedom about getting government out of the way. Sometimes it is, for sure. For example keeping government out of the business of dictating to women what their reproductive health care ought to be."

Pete Buttigieg is working hard to appeal to the entire gamut of Iowa voters. At times he can sound like a conservative, while quickly mixing in progressive themes. Steve Iverson says he supports Mayor Pete because of the south bend mayor's centrist approach to campaigning.

"I also think he's going to bring us together. You know he's not quite as left or right he’s more into reasonable things I think,” said Iverson.

Buttigieg touched on issues including climate change, without offering great detail about his plans. He did talk quite a bit about strengthening the middle class, a topic which appealed to supporter Emily Crimmins.

"I'd say it's his experience, he's been in the military. He's a married man, he's from the middle class is my understanding as well. He understand how it is to be...you don't get everything handed to you necessarily,” she said.

It was tough to find someone who wasn't head over heels for Buttigieg in this crowd, but Andrew Reed from Humboldt says he hasn't made up his mind yet.

"I've voted both Republican and Democrat and again I think it's my duty to listen to both sides,” said Reed.

Reed would like more clarification on the notion of Medicare for all. He wants to know how the plan would impact the massive medical insurance industry.

"They talked about last night Des Moines, Iowa is an insurance town and I think they sidestepped that a little bit of what would happen if they do get their Medicare/Medicaid for all,” he said.