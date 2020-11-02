Pete Buttigieg, Mercedes Schlapp Speak With KIMT Ahead of Election Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With just hours until Election Day, top surrogates for both the Biden and Trump campaigns are making a final push to persuade local voters.

KIMT News 3 spoke with former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Mercedes Schlapp ahead of polls closing. Both believe their respective candidate is best equipped to manage the coronavirus pandemic, and mitigate its impact on the economy.

Schlapp and Buttigieg also weighed in on a recent court ruling, which will see absentee ballots received after November 3rd in Minnesota separated in case a future order makes them invalid. Before the ruling, state and federal courts granted local elections officials a seven day extension for counting absentee ballots, so long as they had been postmarked by Election Day.

"Well it's disappointing, and you gotta ask yourself, 'why would the Republican party be in court to make it harder for Minnesotans to have their votes counted?' Buttigieg told KIMT News 3. "Especially mail-in ballots. You know, I served in the military overseas, that was how I got my ballot in. And a lot of troops deployed will not have their votes counted if some of these lawsuits get their way. We're the party that wants everybody to vote."

Schlapp meanwhile said, "For us it's always been about election integrity. It's ensuring that every voter can vote once, and that obviously that they follow the state-level requirements. That is critical for our campaign, it's what we believe in. What we don't need is for the democrats to then now, as they've done with several of these states where they have fundimentally changed the voting system at the last minute. Now they're looking to loosen the rules and try to play catch-up if they're losing in certain states."

Both surrogates also spoke to KIMT News 3 about the District One U.S. House race between Congressman Jim Hagedorn and challenger Dan Feehan.

"We know that Jim is one who is focused on building a strong economy in Southern Minnesota," Schlapp said. "He's been fighting for the people in Minnesota, ensuring that we defend our police, and also ensuring that we protect our second ammendment. I mean he is someone who has been an ally of President Trump, and he is someone who understand what we need to do to not only defeat the virus, but also build a strong economy in that area, keep fighting for our farmers, and ensuring that we get better trade deals as we move forward, and push pro-growth economic policies."

Buttigieg, conversely, praise Dan Feehan, stating, "You know, Dan belongs to my generation of post 9/11 vetarans who understand what's at stake in keeping this country safe, and also understand that experience that you have when you serve. And I had it when I was overseas, or even when I was in Minnesota actually, which is where I trained for a period, of learning to trust people who are very different from you, trust them with your life. Those instincts are part of what will make Dan such an effective member of congress who's going to put country over party. He's going to put people over politics, and we need that kind of representation."

Both Buttigieg and Schlapp agree that this year's election will have a lasting impact on American society.