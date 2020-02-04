Pet owners beware coyotes this time of year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's peak coyote mating season, which means coyotes are more active, aggressive, and closer to town until mid-March.
During this time of year, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources warns pet owners to supervise pets and keep dogs on short leashes. Coyotes can scale fences, so don't depend on a fenced yard to protect your pet.
A small cat or dog can become a snack for coyotes. The DNR says its unlikely coyotes could kill a large dog, but they could send it to the vet.
If you encounter a coyote yourself, scare them off by yelling, waving your arms and flashing light or sound.
