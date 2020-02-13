Pet owners advised to be on the look out for fake pet medication

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Some area veterinary clinics are warning pet owners about pet medications for purchase online that may not be effective, after a picture of an altered box of Heartgard that was being sold online began circulating on social media.

Tim Blasen with Avenue of the Saints Animal Hospital has had pet owners ask questions about other sources from where to buy their pet's medication. He advises owners to inspect the packaging carefully for anything that may be different.

"It could be a spelling differently, maybe there's no expiration dates on them, or a different logo on the back that most people wouldn't even notice if you're not really looking for it."

In addition, he adds veterinary clinics such as generally have agreements to purchase medications directly from the distributor, which ensures medical legitimacy.

He also advises to look at the website you're looking to buy from, as well as pricing.

"The companies we work with - we work very hard to keep a standard price across the board so that nobody's undercutting anybody. That's a good way to tell if something's not legit. If we're selling a box for $65, our online pharmacy says it's about $65. Chewy.com will probably be right at $65 too. If you go to a different site that has it at, say, $25, there's probably something up with that."

If you spot something out of the ordinary, Blasen suggests to call the company that produces the medicine.