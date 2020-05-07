Pet grooming services reopen

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Most non-essential businesses have been forced to shutdown during the Coronavirus Pandemic. That includes grooming services, both for us - and our four-legged friends. But this week, pet grooming services have been allowed to open again.

Rochester Pet & Country Store reopned its grooming salon, Grooming Tails, on Monday. They're taking extra precautions to keep customers safe.



"We've put most of our kennels out in the hallway so people can drop their dogs off out there. Otherwise we can do curbside where we go out and pick them up. And a lot of cleaning and sanitizing everything between dogs and stuff," explained groomer Karen Waits.

They're working to get all of their clients in as soon as possible, but they are booked out several weeks. To make an appointment, click here: http://rochesterpet.com/