Pet groomers are facing new challenges after reopening

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Pet groomers at Vanity Fur are able to open back up for service and are anxious to see their furry clients again. But they're facing some challenges they didn't have to deal with before the pandemic started.

The phone at Vanity Fur is ringing non-stop with pet owners hoping to get their pups in for a much needed hair cut, but there are new guidelines in place that are causing road blocks. When you drop off your four legged pal, both you and the workers need to make some accommodations to follow those curbside guidelines. Owner, Lisa Pearse said one major concern is having an animal that close to the road. "Our thought is it's really dangerous to do curbside with dogs," explained Pearse. "So what we're doing though is we're having them put our leash on their dog and then take their equipment off their dog and hold on to it. Then we'll take the dog and bring it into the salon."

Pearse said she's aware of the concerns some pet owners have about transferring the coronavirus on dogs fur. They're taking extra precautionary steps to hopefully avoid that from happening. "I'd like to just air on the side of caution and let's just say they can," said Pearse. "Our plan is to just bring them straight in, right to the tub and wash them."

Pearse said they actually stopped taking clients two weeks before the restrictions were in place. She said they barely came out of this able to return back to business, but she's grateful to be here now. Vanity Fur is taking customers by appointment only. To continue following social distancing guidelines, the business is only taking in about half of the pets it was before the pandemic started.