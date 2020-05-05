Clear

Pet groomers are facing new challenges after reopening

Minnesota's stay at home order won't expire for nearly two weeks. But on Monday, some businesses were able to open back up for curbside service... one of which is pet groomers.

Posted: May 5, 2020 7:45 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Pet groomers at Vanity Fur are able to open back up for service and are anxious to see their furry clients again. But they're facing some challenges they didn't have to deal with before the pandemic started.

The phone at Vanity Fur is ringing non-stop with pet owners hoping to get their pups in for a much needed hair cut, but there are new guidelines in place that are causing road blocks. When you drop off your four legged pal, both you and the workers need to make some accommodations to follow those curbside guidelines. Owner, Lisa Pearse said one major concern is having an animal that close to the road. "Our thought is it's really dangerous to do curbside with dogs," explained Pearse. "So what we're doing though is we're having them put our leash on their dog and then take their equipment off their dog and hold on to it. Then we'll take the dog and bring it into the salon."

Pearse said she's aware of the concerns some pet owners have about transferring the coronavirus on dogs fur. They're taking extra precautionary steps to hopefully avoid that from happening. "I'd like to just air on the side of caution and let's just say they can," said Pearse. "Our plan is to just bring them straight in, right to the tub and wash them."

Pearse said they actually stopped taking clients two weeks before the restrictions were in place. She said they barely came out of this able to return back to business, but she's grateful to be here now. Vanity Fur is taking customers by appointment only. To continue following social distancing guidelines, the business is only taking in about half of the pets it was before the pandemic started.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7234

Reported Deaths: 428
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2298284
Nobles10111
Stearns7282
Ramsey53534
Olmsted3058
Anoka29917
Dakota21511
Clay19013
Kandiyohi1881
Washington15212
Martin1084
St. Louis7911
Winona6715
Scott631
Sherburne610
Carlton600
Pine600
Wright541
Blue Earth500
Polk420
Cottonwood370
Freeborn360
Benton351
Mower320
Carver270
Le Sueur260
Jackson240
Steele240
Rice241
Goodhue230
Dodge210
Unassigned210
Crow Wing211
Otter Tail180
Murray170
Meeker170
Nicollet162
Rock160
Todd150
Watonwan150
Becker130
Chisago131
Fillmore131
Itasca120
Wilkin113
Wabasha100
Brown91
Norman90
Lyon90
Douglas70
Faribault70
Cass70
Marshall70
Morrison60
Isanti60
Waseca60
Beltrami60
Renville50
Pipestone40
McLeod40
Mille Lacs31
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Chippewa30
Lincoln30
Clearwater20
Wadena20
Big Stone20
Swift20
Traverse20
Mahnomen20
Sibley20
Lac qui Parle20
Pennington10
Red Lake10
Roseau10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Aitkin10
Kanabec10
Grant10
Houston10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 9703

Reported Deaths: 188
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk166140
Black Hawk136115
Woodbury11522
Linn75747
Marshall6302
Dallas5781
Johnson5056
Muscatine38716
Tama2928
Louisa2772
Scott2457
Jasper2102
Dubuque1525
Washington1497
Allamakee993
Unassigned950
Wapello940
Crawford781
Poweshiek735
Bremer555
Clinton501
Pottawattamie492
Story381
Benton341
Henry341
Cedar330
Guthrie290
Boone280
Plymouth270
Warren270
Jones240
Fayette230
Sioux230
Iowa220
Buchanan200
Des Moines191
Winneshiek180
Clayton171
Mahaska171
Harrison160
Grundy160
Lyon150
Cerro Gordo140
Lee140
Osceola130
Marion120
Shelby120
Howard120
Buena Vista110
Greene110
Monona100
Hardin90
Butler90
Madison91
Page90
Van Buren80
Hamilton70
Webster60
Jefferson60
Dickinson60
Clay60
Audubon50
Delaware51
Carroll50
Jackson50
Chickasaw50
Humboldt40
Cherokee40
Appanoose43
Winnebago30
Pocahontas30
Franklin30
Hancock30
Wright30
Keokuk30
Mills30
Mitchell30
Clarke30
Kossuth20
Davis20
Adair10
Cass10
Worth10
Wayne10
Floyd10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Sac10
Monroe10
Montgomery10
Union10
Emmet00
Decatur00
